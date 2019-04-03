POCL 1.3 RC2 Released For OpenCL On CPUs
3 April 2019
The Portable Computing Language implementation of OpenCL for execution on CPUs and other use-cases is buttoning up its next release as POCL 1.3.

POCL 1.3 Release Candidate 2 is now available as the newest test release for this OpenCL-on-CPUs implementation. POCL 1.3 is bringing LLVM Clang 8.0 compiler support, ICD (installable client driver) support for macOS, HSA improvements and other features as well as bug fixes.

With today's POCL 1.3 RC2 release there are improvements to the CUDA printf() support as well as a fix for the CMake build system support.

More details on POCL 1.3 can be found via today's brief announcement on the project's GitHub.
