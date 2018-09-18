PortableCL 1.2 Still Coming While POCL 1.3 Will Further Improve Open-Source OpenCL
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 18 September 2018 at 08:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
It's been a number of months since last having any major news to report on POCL, the "PortableCL" project providing a portable OpenCL/compute implementation that can run on CPUs, select GPUs, and other accelerators.

POCL 1.1 from March remains the current stable release while POCL 1.2 has been in the release candidate stage. The POCL 1.2 release candidates began last month with a few highlights like LLVM 7.0 support, device-side printf support, and HWLOC 2.0 library support.

More exciting is POCL 1.3 that remains in the early stages of development. With POCL 1.3 there is going to be initial albeit experimental support for native-ISA compilation on top of the HSA run-time rather than targeting the HSA IL intermediate layer. POCL 1.3 will also fix device driver init/reinit initialization, support for building POCL without host CPU devices, usage of the Clang driver API for initiating the final linking step, and other changes.

Those curious about the current Portable Computing Language can visit PortableCL.org and/or POCL on GitHub. The project also announced today about a modified POCL stack being used for OpenCL with China's NUDT Matrix-2000 accelerator that was used as a replacement to Intel Xeon Phi hardware within the TianHe-2 supercomputer.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Codeplay Outs SYCL-Based ComputeCpp 1.0, Running Parallel C++ Code On Multiple Platforms
Magic Leap Joins The Khronos Group
OpenMP 5.0 Public Draft Released
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
OpenCL 2.2 Sees A Maintenance Update With Document Clarifications, Bug Fixes
POCL 1.1 Released With Experimental SPIR/SPIR-V Support
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct