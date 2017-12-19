POCL 1.0 Released With Experimental CUDA Backend, OpenCL 1.2 Conformance
19 December 2017
Today marks the release of Portable Computing Language "POCL" 1.0 for this originally CPU-based OpenCL implementation.

Earlier this month marked the POCL 1.0 release candidate while out today is the official 1.0.0 release. POCL 1.0 is the best implementation to date for offering OpenCL support on CPUs.

With some CPUs, the OpenCL 1.2 conformance tests are now passing. POCL 1.0 also adds LLVM Clang 5.0 support too for its back-end.

Also new with POCL 1.0 is an experimental back-end for NVIDIA CUDA to run POCL's OpenCL implementation on CUDA.

More information on POCL 1.0 is available from PortableCL.org.
