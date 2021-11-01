PHPStan 1.0 Released As Leading PHP Static Analyzer

PHPStan 1.0 was released today as the first stable release for this leading open-source PHP static analysis tool.
After being in development more than a half-decade, PHPStan developers felt finally comfortable declaring a 1.0 stable release. Besides feeling confident to mark it v1.0, PHPStan 1.0 does deliver on a new level 9 mode, precise try-catch-finally analysis, generic array function stubs, detecting unused private properties / methods / constants, and much more.
Learn more about the PHPStan 1.0 PHP static analyzer release on the PHPStan.org blog. Download PHPStan 1.0 in source form or the easy to use PHAR via GitHub. If you are a PHP developer, I highly recommend trying out PHPStan for static analysis if you have never tried so or not done so recently. I've been following (and using) PHPStan for years and it's quite great.
