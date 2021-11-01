PHPStan 1.0 Released As Leading PHP Static Analyzer
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 1 November 2021 at 08:03 AM EDT. 8 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
PHPStan 1.0 was released today as the first stable release for this leading open-source PHP static analysis tool.

After being in development more than a half-decade, PHPStan developers felt finally comfortable declaring a 1.0 stable release. Besides feeling confident to mark it v1.0, PHPStan 1.0 does deliver on a new level 9 mode, precise try-catch-finally analysis, generic array function stubs, detecting unused private properties / methods / constants, and much more.

Learn more about the PHPStan 1.0 PHP static analyzer release on the PHPStan.org blog. Download PHPStan 1.0 in source form or the easy to use PHAR via GitHub. If you are a PHP developer, I highly recommend trying out PHPStan for static analysis if you have never tried so or not done so recently. I've been following (and using) PHPStan for years and it's quite great.
8 Comments
Related News
Alternative Python Implementation "Pyston" Plans For Greater Performance, 64-bit ARM
Meson v0.60 Build System Brings Numerous Improvements
Ruby Lands "YJIT" As A Speedy, In-Process JIT Compiler
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.29 Released With Full AArch64 Linux Support, More Mature JITServer Tech
Portable Computing Language 1.8 Released For OpenCL On CPUs, Other Accelerators
Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Mediatek Posts 8k Lines Of New Linux Kernel Driver Code For AI Processing Unit Support
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL