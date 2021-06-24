PHP 8.1 Alpha Releases Get Underway With Enums, Fsync, Fibers, More Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 1 July 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
The PHP 8.1 alpha releases got underway in June in working towards the next annual feature release for the PHP scripting language.

PHP 8.1 is another big release after last year's PHP 8.0 evolution. Among the changes that have been worked on in recent months for PHP 8.1 include:

- Enums (Enumerations) for PHP are finally in place.

- PHP 8.1 supports an fsync() function to help ensure the operating system has written out data/metadata changes to the underlying storage. Similarly is an fsyncdata() function for just ensuring the data but not necessarily the metadata has been synced.

- Support for Fibers to improve asynchronous support in PHP. PHP Fibers allow PHP functions to now be interruptible without polluting the call stack and for supporting transparent non-blocking I/O implementations of existing interfaces.

- Transitioning of more PHP resources into objects.

- PHP-FPM now supports process renaming on macOS.

- Support for MurmurHash V3 and xxHash with the PHP hashing interface.

- PHP Sodium now supports the XChaCha20 stream cipher functions and Ristretto255 functions.

- PHP's OPcache now has an inheritance cache.

- Continued performance optimizations.

Last week marked the PHP 8.1 Alpha 2 release a short time after Alpha 1 while their RSS feed was down to spot the new releases in a more timely manner. Those wanting to help in testing of the PHP 8.1 Alpha releases can find them at PHP.net.

PHP 8.1 Alpha 3 is expected next week followed by the feature freeze later in July. After that freeze will be three betas getting us through mid-August while the many release candidates kick off at the start of September. PHP 8.1 is aiming for release by the end of November.
Add A Comment
Related News
Amazon Launches AWS BugBust With A Goal To Fix One Million Software Bugs
Libzip 1.8 Released With Support For Zstd Compressed ZIP Files
Wasmer 2.0 Released With Significantly Faster Runtime Performance, Quicker Deserialization
Wasmtime 0.28 Released With C++ Embedding Support
Wasmer 2.0 WebAssembly Runtime Is Near With Much Faster Performance
WASM3 v0.5 Released With Claims To Be The Fastest WebAssembly Interpreter
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements