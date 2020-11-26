PHP 8.0 is out today as expected as a major update to this widely-used programming language for server-side programming and other purposes.
PHP 8.0 introduces an optional JIT compiler, integrates the existing JSON support to core (no longer optional), and adds language support for attributes, union types, a static return type, and other additions. See yesterday's article for some of the PHP 8.0 features and preliminary benchmark data with more performance tests forthcoming.
More details on the PHP 8.0 additions and downloads for it can be found as always via PHP.net.
