PHP 8.0 Officially Released With Many Language Additions, Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 November 2020 at 11:28 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
PHP 8.0 is out today as expected as a major update to this widely-used programming language for server-side programming and other purposes.

PHP 8.0 introduces an optional JIT compiler, integrates the existing JSON support to core (no longer optional), and adds language support for attributes, union types, a static return type, and other additions. See yesterday's article for some of the PHP 8.0 features and preliminary benchmark data with more performance tests forthcoming.

More details on the PHP 8.0 additions and downloads for it can be found as always via PHP.net.
1 Comment
Related News
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5, Wasmtime 0.21 Released For Advancing WebAssembly On The Desktop
Pyston v2 Released As ~20% Faster Than Python 3.8
Rust Lands Experimental Cranelift-Based Code Generator - Much Faster Debug Build Times
OpenJ9 0.23 Released As Latest Eclipse Java Virtual Machine
Git 2.29 Released With Experimental Support For Using More Secure SHA-256
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games