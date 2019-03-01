JIT Is Approved For PHP 8 To Open Up Faster CPU Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 30 March 2019 at 12:05 PM EDT. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
It was widely expected that PHP 8 would introduce JIT (Just In Time) compiler functionality while now that experimental work has been approved.

PHP JIT support has been in development for a while via a separate tree while now a vote among PHP core developers has made it official that PHP 8 will introduce the JIT support.

This PHP JIT support has the potential of further enhancing PHP's performance on top of the significant performance strides made already during the PHP 7 cycles, but the JIT performance benefits will primarily be for CPU-bound code paths. The JIT compiler is seen as the next major advancement for opening up better performance out of PHP.

More details as to the state of PHP JIT can be found via this blog post.

Before getting too excited about PHP JIT, this year will bring the PHP 7.4 release and there is some speculation that PHP 8.0 will not debut until late 2021.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Radeon VII & Linux 5.0 Excited Open-Source Enthusiasts In Q1
PostgreSQL Finally Lands Support For "REINDEX CONCURRENTLY"
Libinput 1.13 Released With Improved Touch Arbitration, Better Triple Tap Detection
Dbus-Broker 19 Released With Fixes For This Speedy D-Bus User-Space Implementation
Jolla Releases Sailfish SDK 2.0
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan