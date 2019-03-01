JIT Is Approved For PHP 8 To Open Up Faster CPU Performance

It was widely expected that PHP 8 would introduce JIT (Just In Time) compiler functionality while now that experimental work has been approved.
PHP JIT support has been in development for a while via a separate tree while now a vote among PHP core developers has made it official that PHP 8 will introduce the JIT support.
This PHP JIT support has the potential of further enhancing PHP's performance on top of the significant performance strides made already during the PHP 7 cycles, but the JIT performance benefits will primarily be for CPU-bound code paths. The JIT compiler is seen as the next major advancement for opening up better performance out of PHP.
More details as to the state of PHP JIT can be found via this blog post.
Before getting too excited about PHP JIT, this year will bring the PHP 7.4 release and there is some speculation that PHP 8.0 will not debut until late 2021.
