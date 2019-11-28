PHP 7.4 is out this US Thanksgiving day as the newest feature release for the PHP scripting language. PHP 7.4 comes with a number of prominent language additions while, yes, also having even better performance on the PHP series.
Among the highlights of this annual PHP7 update are:
- The Foreign Function Interface for accessing C structures / functions / variables from PHP code. The FFI extension is finally in place!
- Nice performance improvements over earlier PHP releases.
- The Opcache preload functionality as another route for even better performance on PHP 7.4.
- Support for typed properties... Yes, in 2019, PHP finally supports (optional) type declarations on class properties!
- Arrow functions as a shorthand means of defining functions with implicit by-value scope binding.
- The null coalescing assignment operator makes it easier to write some common PHP code.
- Custom object serialization via new magic methods of __serialize and __unserialize.
- proc_open() improvements.
More details on the many changes to find with PHP 7.4.0 via PHP.net.
