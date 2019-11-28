PHP 7.4 Released With FFI, Typed Properties, Arrow Functions, Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 28 November 2019 at 06:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
PHP 7.4 is out this US Thanksgiving day as the newest feature release for the PHP scripting language. PHP 7.4 comes with a number of prominent language additions while, yes, also having even better performance on the PHP series.

Among the highlights of this annual PHP7 update are:

- The Foreign Function Interface for accessing C structures / functions / variables from PHP code. The FFI extension is finally in place!

- Nice performance improvements over earlier PHP releases.

- The Opcache preload functionality as another route for even better performance on PHP 7.4.

- Support for typed properties... Yes, in 2019, PHP finally supports (optional) type declarations on class properties!

- Arrow functions as a shorthand means of defining functions with implicit by-value scope binding.

- The null coalescing assignment operator makes it easier to write some common PHP code.

- Custom object serialization via new magic methods of __serialize and __unserialize.

- proc_open() improvements.

More details on the many changes to find with PHP 7.4.0 via PHP.net.
