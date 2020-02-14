PHP 7.4 should be landing in the Ubuntu 20.04 archive in the next week or so.
PHP 7.4 was released at the end of November with some really great features. Ubuntu developers now feel comfortable enough with PHP 7.4 that they intend to land it for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, which also pans out well since that provides them with an extra year of upstream support compared to shipping PHP 7.3.
PHP 7.4 brings the interesting FFI for accessing C structures / functions / variables from native PHP code, Opcache preload, more performance improvements, support for typed properties, and much more... It's quite a hefty annual update to PHP7 and I'm quite glad that it is indeed set to be bundled for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Canonical's Bryce Harrington relayed that they plan to transition to PHP 7.4 in the Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal" archive in the next week or so.
