PHP 7.4 Reaches Feature Freeze, Beta 1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 25 July 2019 at 08:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
After already having gone through three alpha releases, PHP 7.4 has reached its feature freeze and branching. As a result, the first PHP 7.4 beta is now available that will follow by multiple betas and release candidates while hopefully being released by the end of November.

PHP 7.4 brings SQLite3 Online Backup API support, support for TGA files within the GD library, the PHP FFI extension is now present for accessing C functions/variables/structures from PHP, preload functionality, performance improvements, hardening to the systemd PHP FPM service, PHP Hash is now integrated into PHP core, TLS 1.3 support for OpenSSL streams, and many fixes.

Speaking specifically to the PHP 7.4 Beta 1 release, there are many fixes, deprecation of the curly brace syntax for accessing array elements and string offsets, deprecation of various aging functions, and updated LiteSpeed API.

More details on the PHP 7.4 Beta are available from today's announcement on PHP.net.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
GFX-RS Portability 0.7 Released With Vulkan Events, Binding Model Improvements
Rust 1.36 Brings Offline Support In Cargo, Stable Alloc Crate
PHP 7.4 Alpha Released With FFI Extension, Preloading Opcache For Better Performance
Git 2.22 Released With Improvements Around Merge Handling, Other Small Enhancements
Bzip2 To See Revival Under New Maintainership, Experimental Porting To Rust
Golang Gets Cheaper Context Switching
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
Linux 5.3 Will Surprisingly Support The Newest Keyboard/Trackpads Of Apple MacBooks
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support