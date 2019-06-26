The second alpha release for this year's PHP 7.4 release is now available for testing.
On top of the many features and additions already present in PHP 7.4 Alpha, the second alpha release brings two additional changes worth noting in particular. One of them is support for reading TGA (Truevision TGA) image files within the GD extension. Another notable one is making the SQLite3 Online Backup API available from PHP.
In addition, there are a variety of bug fixes to find with PHP 7.4 Alpha 2.
More details on PHP 7.4 Alpha 2 and download links can be found via PHP.net.
The feature freeze for PHP 7.4 is coming up on 22 July after a third alpha earlier in the month. There will be three betas and a handful of release candidates before hopefully shipping PHP 7.4.0 by the end of November.
Add A Comment