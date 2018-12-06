PHP 7.3 is out today as the first big update in a year to the PHP7 programming language.
PHP 7.3 introduces the Foreign Function Interface (FFI) to access functions/variables/structures from C within PHP, a platform independent function for accessing the system's network interface information, an is_countable() function was added, WebP is now supported within the GD image create from string, updated SQLite integration, and a range of other improvements.
The PHP 7.3 performance benchmarks are looking very good thanks to garbage collection improvements and other optimizations to the PHP7 code over the past year. The performance improvements out of PHP 7.3 are very nice for just being another incremental PHP7 upgrade.
More details on PHP 7.3 can be found via the official release documentation on PHP.net.
