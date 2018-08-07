PHP 7.3 Beta Benchmarks Showing Good Performance
Following last week's PHP 7.3 beta release, which also marks the feature freeze for this next PHP7 update, I've been running some performance benchmarks on a couple different Linux systems.

My latest PHP 7.3 benchmarks using the first beta copy jive with my earlier PHP 7.3 benchmarks showing this next PHP7 iteration being a nice evolution to the performance and continuing to run much better than during the PHP5 days.

First up on an AMD Ryzen 7 1800X box running Debian...

PHPBench ended up being just about 3% faster compared to the current PHP 7.2 point release.

But with an Intel Xeon E3-1270 v5 Skylake CPU, the improvements were more noticeable.

In our render test measuring the time to create several SVG graphs using the PHP DOM, plenty of math calculations, etc, there is a significant drop in the amount of time required compared to PHP 7.2.

And in other sub-tests too, PHP 7.3 is still looking quite good as a modest upgrade over PHP 7.2. That's on top of PHP 7.3 also introducing new features for enumerating network devices on the system, an is_countable function, WebP support in imagecreatefromstring(), SQLite updates, etc. More extensive PHP 7.3 benchmarks will be on the way when the release is on approach in December.
