PHP 7.3 Alpha 2 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 June 2018 at 08:12 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Just shy of two weeks since PHP 7.3 went into alpha, the second alpha release of this upcoming annual feature release to the PHP programming language is now available.

PHP 7.3 has been working on several new functions, WebP support within the image create from string function, improved PHP garbage collection, and a variety of other features and improvements. While PHP 7.3 is still open for new features, PHP 7.3 Alpha 2 comes with just bug fixes. Bug fixes for alpha two range from core fixes to various bugs in its ZIP, EXIF, Date, and CLI code, among other areas. The fixes are outlined here.

Our early PHP 7.3 benchmarks are looking quite good on the performance front over earlier PHP7 releases.

More details on today's 7.3 Alpha 2 release at PHP.net. PHP 7.3 is branching next month while the actual PHP 7.3.0 release is anticipated for debut by the end of November.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
SysVinit 2.90 Released With Fixes & Better Support For Newer Compilers
HHVM 3.27 Released With More Mature HackC Compiler Front-End
Neovim 0.3 Text Editor Released With Various Improvements
Early PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good
PHP 7.3 Alpha Released With New Features
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%