Just shy of two weeks since PHP 7.3 went into alpha, the second alpha release of this upcoming annual feature release to the PHP programming language is now available.
PHP 7.3 has been working on several new functions, WebP support within the image create from string function, improved PHP garbage collection, and a variety of other features and improvements. While PHP 7.3 is still open for new features, PHP 7.3 Alpha 2 comes with just bug fixes. Bug fixes for alpha two range from core fixes to various bugs in its ZIP, EXIF, Date, and CLI code, among other areas. The fixes are outlined here.
Our early PHP 7.3 benchmarks are looking quite good on the performance front over earlier PHP7 releases.
More details on today's 7.3 Alpha 2 release at PHP.net. PHP 7.3 is branching next month while the actual PHP 7.3.0 release is anticipated for debut by the end of November.
