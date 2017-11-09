PHP 7.2 Is One Step Away From Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 12 November 2017 at 07:30 AM EST. 2 Comments
This week marked the sixth and final planned release candidate for PHP 7.2.

This release is the final step before the official PHP 7.2 debut that is slated for 30 November unless there are any last minute blockers.

PHP 7.2 most notably introduces the new libsodium extension for providing better and more modern cryptography capabilities to the PHP language. PHP 7.2 also updates SQLite, has a number of improved error messages, DOM enhancements, many bug fixes, and even more performance improvements. The ongoing PHP 7.2 changes can be found via PHP's NEWS file.

More PHP 7.2 RC6 details at PHP.net.
