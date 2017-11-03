PGI Compiler 17.10 Released With CUDA 9.0 Support, OpenMP 4.5 Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 3 November 2017 at 09:25 AM EDT.
The NVIDIA-owned PGI has announced their latest monthly update to their proprietary CPU/GPU compiler stack for Windows, Linux, and macOS systems.

PGI 17.10 is now available, including its free PGI Community Edition Version 17.10 update. The PGI compiler stack remains geared for HPC applications and supports Fortran/C/C++ and supports multi-core CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs with OpenACC, OpenMP, and CUDA offloading.

Within PGI 17.10 there is now full support for the recently launched CUDA Toolkit 9.0 and its new features, support for the OpenMP 4.5 task-loop construct, updated OpenMPI libraries for Linux, and support for macOS 10.13. There are also a number of compiler bug fixes as outlined here.

More details on the PGI 17.10 compiler can be found via the release notes. The community edition of the PGI compiler can be downloaded from Pgroup.com.
