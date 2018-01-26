PDP Xbox One Controllers Should Now Work With The Linux 4.15 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 January 2018 at 05:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
One of the last minute changes sneaking into the Linux 4.15 kernel is support for PDP Xbox One controllers.

Linux supports a variety of Xbox controllers and various offshoots while now the controllers from Performance Designed Products is the latest. PDP Xbox One Controllers can be found at a variety of Internet retailers but up to now hasn't played nicely with the Linux kernel: the devices are rather peculiar about their initialization sequence and needed some extra packets before sending any input reports.

Given the small change needed to the XPad driver for getting PDP Xbox One controllers supported, it was sent in as part of the input fixes that were merged last night to mainline rather than having to wait until the Linux 4.16 merge window.


At least in the US these PDP Xbox One controllers appear to be quite common and sold from a variety of shops, so nice to see them now playing nicely under Linux for gamers.

So if you have a PDP Xbox controller, it should now be working nicely in time for the Linux 4.15 stable debut this weekend. Also worth noting is this update has better support for trackpoints on newer Lenovo devices manufactured by Elan/ALPS/NXP that only implement a subset of the original ThinkPad trackpoint capabilities.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code
Imagination Announces The PowerVR Series8XT GT8540 GPU
Code Aurora Working On Adreno 6xx Support For Freedreno
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
Purism Eyeing The i.MX8M For The Librem 5 Smartphone, Issues First Status Update
Linux Graphics Trends Over The Past Five Years
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations