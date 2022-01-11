PCIe 6.0 Specification Released With 64 GT/s Transfer Speeds
While PCIe 5.0 adoption is only in its infancy, the PCI-SIG today announced the PCIe 6.0 specification.

The PCI Express standard speeds are again being doubled with PCIe 6.0 now being designed to deliver 64 GT/s transfer speeds, double that of PCIe 5.0. PCIe 6.0 will be able to deliver up to 256 GB/s of bandwidth in a PCIe x16 configuration. The specs shouldn't be all that surprising as back in 2019 it was announced PCIe 6.0 would deliver 64 GT/s transfer rates though at that time the spec was expected to be out in 2021.

PCIe 6.0 makes use of Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels (PAM4) for signaling, supports Lightweight Forward Error Correct (FEC) and CRC to deal with any defects in the PAM4 signaling, and continues to maintain backwards compatibility with prior generation PCIe specifications.


See today's press release for more information on the PCI Express 6.0 specification.
