PCI Express 6.0 Reaches Version 0.5 Ahead Of Finalization Next Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 February 2020 at 06:16 AM EST. 6 Comments
Following the PCI Express 6.0 announcement from last summer that called for 64 GT/s transfer rates, version 0.5 of the PCIe 6.0 specification is now out for evaluation.

PCI Express 6.0 v0.5 is a "first draft" specification so that PCI-SIG members can review it and provide any feedback before delivering a complete draft in the months ahead and the v1.0 final draft in 2021.

Besides doubling the transfer rate, PCI Express 6.0 brings PAM-4 encoding, low-latency forward error correction, and continues the PCIe commitment to backwards compatibility.

PCI-SIG members can review the PCIe 6.0 Version 0.5 specification here and the review period will be open until 20 March.
