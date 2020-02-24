Following the PCI Express 6.0 announcement from last summer that called for 64 GT/s transfer rates, version 0.5 of the PCIe 6.0 specification is now out for evaluation.
PCI Express 6.0 v0.5 is a "first draft" specification so that PCI-SIG members can review it and provide any feedback before delivering a complete draft in the months ahead and the v1.0 final draft in 2021.
Besides doubling the transfer rate, PCI Express 6.0 brings PAM-4 encoding, low-latency forward error correction, and continues the PCIe commitment to backwards compatibility.
PCI-SIG members can review the PCIe 6.0 Version 0.5 specification here and the review period will be open until 20 March.
6 Comments