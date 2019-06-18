PCI Express 6.0 Announced For Release In 2021 With 64 GT/s Transfer Rates
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 June 2019 at 05:45 PM EDT. 12 Comments
While PCI Express 4.0 up to this point has only been found in a few systems like Talos' POWER9 platforms and coming soon with the new AMD graphics cards and chipsets, the PCI SIG today announced PCI Express 6.0.

PCI Express 5.0 was only announced last month with 32GT/s transfer rates while already the PCI SIG announced PCI Express 6.0.

With the PCI Express 6.0 specification they are now at 64 GT/s transfer rates while retaining backwards compatibility with existing PCIe revisions. PCIe 6.0 is set to offer up to 256GB/s in PCIe 6.0 x16 configurations, support low-latency forward error correction, and other improvements over PCIe 5.0 and earlier.

The formal PCI Express 6.0 specification, however, isn't set to be released until 2021. More details via today's press release.
