PAPPL Is A New Printer Application Framework Made By The Founder Of CUPS
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 16 March 2020 at 07:33 PM EDT. 10 Comments
Back in January we reported on the lead developer of the CUPS printing system quitting Apple and following that he began development of LPrint as a new label printer software solution for Linux and macOS. It turns out he has another software projects in the works too.

Michael Sweet, the lead developer of CUPS who had been at Apple for more than a decade since they acquired it, is now developing PAPPL as a printer application framework in addition to his work on the new LPrint project. In fact, PAPPL was developed as part of his work on LPrint and also the Gutenprint printer application.

PAPPL supports all the major imaging formats and supports printers connected via USB or network AppSocket/JetDirect connections. PAPPL is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license. One of the motivations in Sweet developing PAPPL is for accelerating IPP Everywhere adoption.
PAPPL embeds a multi-threaded IPP server and provides callbacks for a variety of events that allows a GUI or command-line application to interact with both the local user that is running the Printer Application and any network clients that are submitting print jobs, querying printer status and capabilities, and so forth.

PAPPL fully implements the IPP Everywhere™ specification and passes the IPP Everywhere™ Printer Self-Certification Manual tests.

More details on the PAPPL printer application framework via GitHub.
