PAPPL 1.2 Released With Full Localization Support, More IPP Features
15 May 2022
PAPPL as the free software project started by CUPS founder Michael Sweet after departing Apple more than two years ago, this C-based framework/library for creating CUPS Printer Applications is out with a major feature release.

PAPPL aims to be a replacement for printer drivers and is designed around the needs of the LPrint and Gutenprint software. PAPPL is Apache 2.0 licensed and engineered with modern printers in mind. PAPPL 1.2 was released on Sunday as the project's latest stable feature update, succeeding the earlier PAPPL 1.1 from the end of last year.


PAPPL 1.2 adds full localization support, support for additional IPP (Internet Printing Protocol) features beyond what was already supported, support for custom media sizes in millimeters, OpenSSL/LibreSSL support, and other changes throughout the growing code-base.

PAPPL 1.2 downloads and more details on this open-source printing effort led by Michael Sweet in addition to his work on CUPS can be found via GitHub.
