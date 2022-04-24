PAPPL 1.2 Beta Printer Application Framework Released

In addition to CUPS back to seeing new feature development for this print server now being managed by OpenPrinting, CUPS founder Michael Sweet also continues being quite busy with working on PAPPL as his modern printer application framework effort.
Sweet has been developing PAPPL over the past two years since leaving Apple. This is a C-based framework/library for creating CUPS Printer Applications as a replacement for printer drivers and designed around the needs of LPrint and Gutenprint. PAPPL is Apache 2.0 licensed and supports a variety of formats and printer technologies.
PAPPL 1.2 Beta was released this weekend and adds full localization support, support for additional IPP (Internet Printing Protocol) features, support for custom media sizes in millimeters, OpenSSL/LibreSSL support, and other changes.
Those interested in PAPPL 1.2 Beta 1 can learn more about this new printer application framework feature release over on GitHub.
Add A Comment