PAPPL 1.1 Open-Source Printer Framework Adds WiFi Configuration, IPP-USB

While CUPS 2.4 was recently released as the first big update in years and since OpenPrinting took over upstream development, CUPS founder Michael Sweet continues concurrently developing PAPPL as a modern, open-source printer appication framework. Wednesday marked the release of PAPPL 1.1.
It was almost exactly one year ago that PAPPL 1.0 released for this printer application framework Sweet has been developing since leaving Apple. Sweet describes PAPPL as "a simple C-based framework/library for developing CUPS Printer Applications, which are the recommended replacement for printer drivers. It was specifically developed to support LPrint and a future Gutenprint Printer Application but is sufficiently general purpose to support any kind of printer or driver that can be used on desktops, servers, and in embedded environments. PAPPL supports JPEG, PNG, PWG Raster, Apple Raster, and “raw” printing to printers connected via USB and network (AppSocket/JetDirect) connections. PAPPL provides an embedded IPP Everywhere service that provides access to printers locally or on your whole network."
With PAPPL 1.1 there is support for WiFi configuration, IPP-USB, auto-add support, better handling for multiple printers, and support for Microsoft Windows 10 and newer.
PAPPL 1.1 is available from GitHub with the brief release announcement reading:
PAPPL v1.1.0 is now available for download. PAPPL v1.1 adds support for Wi-Fi configuration, IPP-USB, printer driver lookup and auto-add functionality, improves management of multiple printers, and adds support for Microsoft Windows® 10 and higher.
Enjoy!
