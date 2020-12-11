CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 December 2020 at 02:42 PM EST.
Just one week shy of one year since CUPS founder Michael Sweet left Apple, which in turn seemingly led to the downfall of CUPS, PAPPL 1.0 has been released as his modern alternative printer application framework.

Since leaving Apple, Michael Sweet has been developing PAPPL as a a printer application framework that supports all major imaging formats and printers via USB or network connections. PAPPL embeds an IPP server, implementing IPP Everywhere, and has been developed in conjunction with his LPrint project. PAPPL's CUPS Printer Applications are the recommended replacement for printer drivers.

We've known PAPPL 1.0 was on the way while today it has been officially released.

PAPPL 1.0 is the first stable release. PAPPL 1.0 can be downloaded from the project's GitHub.
