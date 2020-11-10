PAPPL as the printer application framework created by the CUPS founder is approaching the v1.0 release.
The open-source CUPS printing system is stagnate since Michael Sweet left Apple but the CUPS founder hasn't left the printing scene. He's been spending most of the year working on the PAPPL framework. This is a C-based framework for developing CUPS Printer Applications and aims to be a replacement for printer drivers. PAPPL is designed for uses such as with the LPrint and Gutenprint projects. LPrint is a label printer application also by Michael Sweet while Gutenprint are drivers for use with CUPS and GIMP.
PAPPL 1.0 Beta 1 was released on Wednesday as the first beta of this C framework/library. Those wanting to learn more about the PAPPL 1.0b1 printing application framework can do so via GitHub.
