PAPPL 1.0 Beta Released For Ultimately Replacing CUPS Printer Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 12 November 2020 at 12:00 AM EST. 5 Comments
DESKTOP --
PAPPL as the printer application framework created by the CUPS founder is approaching the v1.0 release.

The open-source CUPS printing system is stagnate since Michael Sweet left Apple but the CUPS founder hasn't left the printing scene. He's been spending most of the year working on the PAPPL framework. This is a C-based framework for developing CUPS Printer Applications and aims to be a replacement for printer drivers. PAPPL is designed for uses such as with the LPrint and Gutenprint projects. LPrint is a label printer application also by Michael Sweet while Gutenprint are drivers for use with CUPS and GIMP.

PAPPL 1.0 Beta 1 was released on Wednesday as the first beta of this C framework/library. Those wanting to learn more about the PAPPL 1.0b1 printing application framework can do so via GitHub.
5 Comments
Related News
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes
LXQt 0.16 Released For Lightweight Qt Linux Desktop
Xfce 4.16pre1 Released As The First Step Towards This Next Desktop Update
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Panel Improvements Merged Ahead Of The Forthcoming Xfce 4.16
Enlightenment 0.24.2, Terminology 1.8 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes