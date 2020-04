Intel P-State Driver Preparing To Default To Passive Mode For More Systems

Currently being tested ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle is a change so the Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling driver will begin defaulting to its passive mode for systems without hardware-managed P-States.P-State's passive mode will become the default for more systems on Linux 5.8 if this change is not reverted. The passive mode causes P-State to behave like a conventional CPUFreq scaling driver and feeds all of the optimized configuration bits into CPUFreq, such as all of the available P-States. More details on the active vs. passive mode difference for P-State via this updated documentation The change testing P-State in passive mode by default for non-HWP systems is currently being vetted by the power management subsystem's "bleeding edge" kernel branch.This change is part of the Intel P-State transition to using the Schedutil governor by default for relying upon the kernel's scheduler utilization data for making better CPU frequency scaling decisions. But as shown in initial testing , Schedutil still is generally performing worse than the performance governor at least on CPUs tested so far.