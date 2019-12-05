Chromium's Ozone Wayland Back-End Is Now Considered Beta, Aiming To Ship Next Year

For years there has been work on a Wayland back-end to Ozone, the Google component for abstracting user-interface elements and input/window handling among other tasks across platforms. It looks like in 2020 the Ozone Wayland support will be in good standing and promoted out of beta.
We were tipped off to a recent presentation by Igalia's Alexander Dunaev on their work contributing to the Ozone Wayland code. From consulting firm Igalia's perspective, they have been focused on bringing up Ozone Wayland support in the embedded Linux context considering the number of consumer devices now shipping that use Wayland and Chromium or CEF. But all their embedded Linux work for Ozone Wayland also benefits the Linux desktop.
The Ozone Wayland back-end is considered "usable and almost ready" in its current beta form and that's better off than the Ozone X11 work. Igalia hopes the Ozone Wayland code will be shipped next year.
After years of work and repeated Ozone Wayland talks, it's good to hear that the work is finally coming to fruition for the Chromium/CEF ecosystem for both embedded devices and the Linux desktop.
