OverlayFS Adding Support For IDMAPPED Layers For Various Benefits

Sent in this morning for the Linux 5.19 merge window were the OverlayFS updates of which the main feature addition this cycle is support for IDMAPPED layers.
Merged last year was the Linux kernel support for IDMAPPED mounts for some interesting use-cases. Subsequent kernel releases has expanded the IDMAPPED mounts support across more file-systems. Now for Linux 5.19 there is IDMAPPED layers support for OverlayFS, the union mount file-system that is commonly used by IoT devices, Live USB/DVD distributions, and more.
With the OverlayFS IDMAPPED layers support developed by Christian Brauner, this can be used for better container support -- including for unprivileged containers -- and increasing isolation between containers. IDMAPPED layers with OverlayFS also overcomes the significant run-time overhead when otherwise needing to recursively change ownership/permissions on bigger layers, support for container run-times to use OverlayFS inside LXD containers, better integration with systemd-homed, and better supporting systemd's system extension images. More details from the patch series' cover letter of all the improvements that IDMAPPED layers for OverlayFS will allow.
That support is part of the OverlayFS updates for the Linux 5.19 merge window plus some fixes and new helpers.
