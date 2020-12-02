Outreachy Kicks Off Winter 2020 Round With Several Interesting Open-Source Projects
Outreachy interns have been announced for the winter 2020 round. Selected participants are working on various open-source tasks from December through March in exchange for a $5,500 USD stipend to become involved with open-source.

This alternative to the likes of Google Summer of Code has several interesting projects underway this round. Some of these December 2020 to March 2021 projects include:

- Under the Mozilla umbrella, adding Linux touchpad support for desktop zooming.

- Improving the user experience of Firefox's HTTPS-Only mode.

- Improving the debugging experience for GNOME's JavaScript engine.

- An improved user manual for the Mixxx DJ software.

- Adding Git protocol support to Wireshark.

- Working to help the Free Software Foundation/non-profits accept/manage crypto-currency donations.

- CI/CD of content on the Fedora documentation website.

- Developing and designing a Fedora Zine as a mini-magazine that communicates through artistic expression what Fedora represents.

- Adding Neo4j and Elasticsearch data stores to Apache Gora.

- Creating a machine learning dataset to measure content reliability on Wikipedia. Separately is also building a not safe for work "NSFW" media classifier.

More details on the work being pursued this round by under-represented free software interns can be found at Outreachy.org.
