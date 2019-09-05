Outreachy Applications Open For The Winter 2019 Round

Outreachy's summer round recently wrapped up while their winter round for participants in the southern hemisphere is now open.
For Outreachy's mid-year internship round, some of the projects that wrapped up in recent weeks include:
- Continuous integration work for Debian.
- Audit logging support for Jenkins.
- Improvements for running Linux guests on Microsoft Hyper-V.
- Creating more "Happiness Packets" for Fedora.
- A new certificate viewer for Mozilla Firefox.
- Adding IO_uring support to QEMU.
For the end-of-year internship period some of the projects on the table include integrating Jenkins with GitHub apps, fixing lock-related warnings within the Linux kernel, better displaying a JSON schema within Firefox, and various other possible projects.
Women and other under-represented groups in tech can apply to Outreachy. The stipend for the Outreachy internship period is at $5,500 USD plus a $500 travel stipend.
Those wishing to learn more about the next round of Outreachy can visit Outreachy.org.
5 Comments