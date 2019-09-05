Outreachy Applications Open For The Winter 2019 Round
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 September 2019 at 06:50 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Outreachy's summer round recently wrapped up while their winter round for participants in the southern hemisphere is now open.

For Outreachy's mid-year internship round, some of the projects that wrapped up in recent weeks include:

- Continuous integration work for Debian.

- Audit logging support for Jenkins.

- Improvements for running Linux guests on Microsoft Hyper-V.

- Creating more "Happiness Packets" for Fedora.

- A new certificate viewer for Mozilla Firefox.

- Adding IO_uring support to QEMU.

For the end-of-year internship period some of the projects on the table include integrating Jenkins with GitHub apps, fixing lock-related warnings within the Linux kernel, better displaying a JSON schema within Firefox, and various other possible projects.

Women and other under-represented groups in tech can apply to Outreachy. The stipend for the Outreachy internship period is at $5,500 USD plus a $500 travel stipend.

Those wishing to learn more about the next round of Outreachy can visit Outreachy.org.
