Outreachy Opens Applications For Open-Source Winter 2018 Internship Program

For eligible students or others with time to participate, the winter 2018 round of the Outreachy program openened this week for applications.
This next round of the Outreachy program runs from December to March and accepted participants receive a $5,500 USD stipend as well as a $500 travel allowance. As is always the case with Outreachy, the program isn't limited to programming tasks but also include documentation, UI/UX work, illustrations, and other areas. These projects are very diverse and range from a coloring book to this year's VKMS work.
For participating in this next round of Outreachy, you must be 18+ years old, able to intern 40 hours per week, and "are women (both cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people to apply. We also expressly invite applications who are residents and nationals of the United States of America of any gender who are Black/African American, Hispanic/[email protected], Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander. Anyone who faces systematic bias or discrimination in the technology industry of their country is invited to apply."
Application details on this next round of Outreachy are available from Outreachy.org. The application deadline is the end of October, accepted interns are announced around mid November, and the official program runs from 4 December to 4 March.
