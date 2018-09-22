Outreachy Opens Applications For Open-Source Winter 2018 Internship Program
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 September 2018 at 12:02 AM EDT. 9 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
For eligible students or others with time to participate, the winter 2018 round of the Outreachy program openened this week for applications.

This next round of the Outreachy program runs from December to March and accepted participants receive a $5,500 USD stipend as well as a $500 travel allowance. As is always the case with Outreachy, the program isn't limited to programming tasks but also include documentation, UI/UX work, illustrations, and other areas. These projects are very diverse and range from a coloring book to this year's VKMS work.

For participating in this next round of Outreachy, you must be 18+ years old, able to intern 40 hours per week, and "are women (both cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people to apply. We also expressly invite applications who are residents and nationals of the United States of America of any gender who are Black/African American, Hispanic/[email protected], Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander. Anyone who faces systematic bias or discrimination in the technology industry of their country is invited to apply."


Application details on this next round of Outreachy are available from Outreachy.org. The application deadline is the end of October, accepted interns are announced around mid November, and the official program runs from 4 December to 4 March.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 4 Released With JIT Compilation Disabled By Default
PostgreSQL Is The Latest Open-Source Project To Announce A Code of Conduct
SQLite 3.25 Released With Window Functions, Optimizations & Geopoly Module
PHP 7.3-RC1 Released, Benchmarks Looking Good For This Next PHP7 Update
PostgreSQL 11 Won't Ship With Its Faster JIT Support Enabled By Default
Facebook's Last HHVM Release With PHP Support Set For December
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers