Outreachy 2017 Participants Selected For Winter 2017 Open-Source Work

The Outreachy participants for the Winter 2017 internship program for "underrepresented people in tech" have been named.
There are 42 interns that were selected for the internship period running from December to March. The selected women and other underrepresented groups in the Linux/open-source world will be working on items including:
- Working on Debian Reproducible Builds.
- Developing a calendar database of FOSS social events and conferences, under the Debian umbrella.
- Full-text search for Fedora Hubs.
- Adding network and power alaysis to the GNOME Usage application.
- Changes/fixes to "dri-devel aka kernel GPU subsystem."
- A Tor project landing page.
- Detecting spambot registrations for Wikimedia.
And much more. The selected participants and their associated projects can be found at Outreachy.org.
