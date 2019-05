Outreachy Summer 2019 Participants & Projects Announced

In addition to Google announcing the accepted GSoC 2019 summer projects , the Outreachy organization on Monday also announced their accepted participants and projects for this internship effort that encourages women and other under-represented groups in technology to get involved in the open-source movement.Among the Outreachy summer 2019 internships are:- Working on different continuous integration (CI) efforts within Debian.- Adding audit logging support to Jenkins.- Creating more Fedora Happiness Packets, which are intended to thank contributors/developers/others and based on open-source happiness packets - Testing of Microsoft Hyper-V drivers in the Linux kernel.- Adding Linux IO_uring support to QEMU, which is the project of this bunch I am most interested in seeing assuming it all pans out. Linux IO_uring is very exciting Those wishing to find out the other accepted projects for this round of Outreachy can do so via the Outreachy alums page . This round of Outreachy runs from May to August and interns receive a $5,500 USD stipend (and optional $500 USD travel stipend) for getting involved in free and open-source software.