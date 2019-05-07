Outreachy Summer 2019 Participants & Projects Announced
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 May 2019 at 01:50 AM EDT. 8 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
In addition to Google announcing the accepted GSoC 2019 summer projects, the Outreachy organization on Monday also announced their accepted participants and projects for this internship effort that encourages women and other under-represented groups in technology to get involved in the open-source movement.

Among the Outreachy summer 2019 internships are:

- Working on different continuous integration (CI) efforts within Debian.

- Adding audit logging support to Jenkins.

- Creating more Fedora Happiness Packets, which are intended to thank contributors/developers/others and based on open-source happiness packets.

- Testing of Microsoft Hyper-V drivers in the Linux kernel.

- Adding Linux IO_uring support to QEMU, which is the project of this bunch I am most interested in seeing assuming it all pans out. Linux IO_uring is very exciting.

Those wishing to find out the other accepted projects for this round of Outreachy can do so via the Outreachy alums page. This round of Outreachy runs from May to August and interns receive a $5,500 USD stipend (and optional $500 USD travel stipend) for getting involved in free and open-source software.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Darling Still Has A Goal Of Running macOS Apps On Linux
Librem One Affected By Nasty Security Bug On Launch Day, Acknowledges Rebranded Apps
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
OpenBLAS 0.3.6 Boosts AMD Zen Performance For GEMM, Other CPU Optimizations
Apache Software Foundation Pairs Up With GitHub For Its Git Infrastructure
NetworkManager 1.18 Released With Policy Routing Rules, VLAN Filtering For Linux Bridge
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X