Outreachy Summer 2019 Participants & Projects Announced

In addition to Google announcing the accepted GSoC 2019 summer projects, the Outreachy organization on Monday also announced their accepted participants and projects for this internship effort that encourages women and other under-represented groups in technology to get involved in the open-source movement.
Among the Outreachy summer 2019 internships are:
- Working on different continuous integration (CI) efforts within Debian.
- Adding audit logging support to Jenkins.
- Creating more Fedora Happiness Packets, which are intended to thank contributors/developers/others and based on open-source happiness packets.
- Testing of Microsoft Hyper-V drivers in the Linux kernel.
- Adding Linux IO_uring support to QEMU, which is the project of this bunch I am most interested in seeing assuming it all pans out. Linux IO_uring is very exciting.
Those wishing to find out the other accepted projects for this round of Outreachy can do so via the Outreachy alums page. This round of Outreachy runs from May to August and interns receive a $5,500 USD stipend (and optional $500 USD travel stipend) for getting involved in free and open-source software.
