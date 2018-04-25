Outreachy Announces Summer 2018 Participants
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 April 2018 at 12:41 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Following Google announcing their GSoC 2018 participants, the Outreachy program to help support women and other under-represented groups in tech announced their summer 2018 interns.

The program announced that 1,264 people applied and were found to be eligible while they filled 44 slots. The Outreachy requirements this round for participants were:

  • You are or will be 18 years of age or older by May 14, 2018

  • You have not previously participated in an Outreachy, Outreach Program for Women, or Google Summer of Code internship.

  • You are available for a full-time, 40 hours a week internship from May 14, 2018 to Aug. 14, 2018.

  • You must meet one of the following criteria:


    • You live any where in the world and you identify as a woman (cis or trans), trans man, or genderqueer person (including genderfluid or genderfree).

    • You live in the United States or you are a U.S. national or permanent resident living aboard, AND you are a person of any gender who is Black/African American, Hispanic/[email protected], Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander


  • Outreachy is open to both students and people who are not students. However, applicants who are students must meet additional requirements.

  • Outreachy internships are full-time 40-hour a week internships. Applicants who have part-time or contracting jobs are welcome to apply, but they must meet additional requirements.
There were 44 accepted this round who are each funded with a $5,500 USD stipend plus a $500 travel stipend.

Among the accepted participants some of the projects for this round from May 2018 to August 2018 include:

- Creating a CephFS shell and CLI tool.

- QA for biological applications within Debian.

- Fixing bugs in the FSF Free Software Directory.

- Documentation improvements for LibreHealth.

- Unspecified improvements to dri-devel / Linux kernel GPU subsystem.

- A number of Firefox improvements from improving the certificate error pages to innovation in the area of diversity and inclusion.

- Making Tor more usable.

The complete listing can be found via Outreachy.org.
