Outreachy Is Now Accepting Applications For Their Summer 2018 Internships

This week Google announced the participating organizations for GSoC 2018 for students wishing to get involved with open-source/Linux development. Also happening this week is the application period opened for those wishing to participate in the summer 2018 paid internship program.
The summer 2018 internship program for Outreachy runs from May to August while the application period is open until 22 March. Accepted interns get paid $5,500 USD plus a $500 travel stipend for working with different FOSS communities.
This round of Outreachy is open to "open internationally to women (cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people. Internships are also open to residents and nationals of the United States of any gender who are Black/African American, Hispanic/[email protected], Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander."
Among the possible internship projects this round include improving the user experience of GNU Guix, helping with documentation for LibreHealth, up to 15 interns for working on Mozilla projects, one intern for making Tor more usable, and other possibilities as outlined here.
Additional information on the Outreachy program is available at Outreachy.org.
