Outreachy Is Now Accepting Applications For Their Summer 2018 Internships
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 February 2018 at 09:39 AM EST. 15 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
This week Google announced the participating organizations for GSoC 2018 for students wishing to get involved with open-source/Linux development. Also happening this week is the application period opened for those wishing to participate in the summer 2018 paid internship program.

The summer 2018 internship program for Outreachy runs from May to August while the application period is open until 22 March. Accepted interns get paid $5,500 USD plus a $500 travel stipend for working with different FOSS communities.

This round of Outreachy is open to "open internationally to women (cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people. Internships are also open to residents and nationals of the United States of any gender who are Black/African American, Hispanic/[email protected], Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander."


Among the possible internship projects this round include improving the user experience of GNU Guix, helping with documentation for LibreHealth, up to 15 interns for working on Mozilla projects, one intern for making Tor more usable, and other possibilities as outlined here.

Additional information on the Outreachy program is available at Outreachy.org.
15 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
The Last Of The MPEG-2 Patents Have Expired
A Look Back At Python 3.0 After 10 Years
PostgreSQL 10.2 Released With A Ton Of Security & Bug Fixes
Nextcloud 13 Released With Better Interface, End-To-End Encryption
SQLite 3.22 Brings Zipfile Module For Interacting With Zip Archives
Git 2.16 Released
Popular News
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support