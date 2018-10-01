More Than 80 Kernel Patches Were Made This Summer By Outreachy Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 October 2018 at 04:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
At this week's Open-Source Summit in Edinburgh there was a kernel internship panel discussion focused on the work done by Outreachy participants, the program paying women and other under-represented groups $5,500 USD for contributing to various open-source projects over a three month period.

The highlight of this most recent round, which took place over the summer, resulted in 83 Linux kernel patches being accepted by six participants focusing on the kernel. These dozens of patches incorporated work on the NAND driver, Netfilter/nftables, userfaultfd, and the DRM subsystem with the new VKMS driver.

The 83 patches is lower than the previous round where 112 patches were accepted, but that earlier round had seven participants rather than six. Some of that work during that earlier round also focused on documentation but also IIO and TinyDRM.

Those curious about the Linux kernel work being done by Outreachy participants, there is the PDF slide deck from the Open Source Summit Europe presentation.

Applications for qualified participants for the winter round of Outreachy are currently being accepted through early November.
