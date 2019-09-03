Oreboot Is Taking Shape As Rust'ed, Purely Open-Source Focused Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 3 September 2019 at 09:06 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Oreboot has been in development for a number of months now and while at first may have sounded like a novelty downstream of Coreboot is now proving its usefulness and taking shape.

Oreboot similar to Libreboot is focused on targeting "truly open systems" as Coreboot without binary blobs. But in addition to taking that libre stance to hardware support in working to do away with binary blobs like the current Intel FSP or present AMD AGESA, Oreboot trades in the C code for Rust (hence the name of Coreboot without the "C").

Oreboot is mostly written in Rust paired with Assembly for the lowest-level bits. Oreboot currently is focused on supporting LinuxBoot payloads. The hardware support though is limited at this point to booting an ASpeed AST2500 ARM BMC as well as bringing up the RISC-V HiFive Unleashed.

It's been a few months since hearing anything much out of the project, but they are presenting at this week's OSFC 2019 conference so we should be hearing more this week on their current features and ambitions for this Rust'ed and fully open Coreboot downstream.

Those wishing to checkout Oreboot can find the code hosted on GitHub.
