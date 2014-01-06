VirtualBox 6.1.14 Adds Linux 5.8 Kernel Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 4 September 2020 at 05:42 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Oracle has put out another VirtualBox 6.1 point release though making it notable this time around is support for the upstream Linux 5.8 kernel.

Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.1.14 brings host/guest support for the Linux 5.8 stable kernel, which is important that besides being the latest upstream is also what is to be found in the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 this autumn. VirtualBox 6.1.14 also has GUI fixes, an HDA emulation regression fix, fixes in serial port emulation for VirtualBox on a Windows host, and EFI fixes.

More details on today's VirtualBox 6.1.14 release for those interested via VirtualBox.org.
