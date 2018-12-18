Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.0 is now officially available as a big feature release to end out 2018.
VirtualBox 6.0 is a big update with its support for exporting virtual machines to the Oracle Cloud, a file manager for host/guest file copies, OS/2 shared folder support, better audio/video recording support of guest VMs, enables VMSVGA graphics by default for Linux guests as emulation of the VMware SVGA II graphics adapter, user-interface refinements including much better HiDPI support, various audio improvements, support up through the Linux 4.20 kernel, and a variety of other improvements and fixes.
More details on VirtualBox 6.0.0 are available from VirtualBox.org along with the downloads for Linux, macOS, Solaris, and Windows.
