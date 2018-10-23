Oracles Pushes VirtualBox 6.0 Into Public Beta
Oracle's Munich developers responsible for maintaining the VirtualBox virtualization software this morning announced the first public test release of the upcoming VirtualBox 6.0.

While VirtualBox 6.0 is referred to as "a new major release", as of the beta one stage there are just a few features to note. With VirtualBox 6.0 Beta 1 there is support for exporting a virtual machine to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The second listed feature at this stage for v6.0 are improvements to the graphical user-interface for this VM software.

It's just those two listed features for Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.0 Beta 1 but under fixes are also some audio improvements, new guest control APIs, a networking workaround, and other fixes/improvements.

VirtualBox 6.0 Beta 1 binaries are available for Linux, Windows, macOS, and Solaris. Download links and more information on VirtualBox 6.0 Beta 1 can be found via today's release announcement.
