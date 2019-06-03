Oracle today announced the general availability release of their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 2 that pairs with their RHEL-derived Oracle Linux for offering a Linux 4.14 based kernel with various features on top.
The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 2 is based on the upstream Linux 4.14.35 kernel while adding in Pressure Stall Information patches, the KTask framework for helping with parallelizing CPU-intensive kernel work, DTrace support for libpcap packet capture, a variety of file-system driver fixes, various virtualization updates back-ported from Linux 4.19, various hardware driver updates, Arm platform tuning, and NVMe driver updates back-ported from earlier versions of the Linux kernel.
Those wanting to learn more about today's Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 2 can learn more at the Oracle Linux blog.
