Oracle Releases Linux 4.14 Based "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 U2"
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 3 June 2019 at 07:55 PM EDT. 2 Comments
ORACLE --
Oracle today announced the general availability release of their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 2 that pairs with their RHEL-derived Oracle Linux for offering a Linux 4.14 based kernel with various features on top.

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 2 is based on the upstream Linux 4.14.35 kernel while adding in Pressure Stall Information patches, the KTask framework for helping with parallelizing CPU-intensive kernel work, DTrace support for libpcap packet capture, a variety of file-system driver fixes, various virtualization updates back-ported from Linux 4.19, various hardware driver updates, Arm platform tuning, and NVMe driver updates back-ported from earlier versions of the Linux kernel.

Those wanting to learn more about today's Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 2 can learn more at the Oracle Linux blog.
2 Comments

