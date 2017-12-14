Oracle Pushes Out Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R4U6

Oracle has announced the release of their Linux Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6.The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6 kernel is intended for pairing with their RHEL-based Oracle Linux distribution. Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6 is derived from the upstream Linux 4.1.12 kernel.Among the changes Oracle has patched into their "Unbreakable Enteprise Kernel" are disabling automatic NUMA load-balancing by default, enabling deferred compaction of Transparent Hugepages, adding the AMD Cryptographic Coprocessor "CCP" driver, adding Jitter entropy RNG support, D/Trace I/O provider support for NFS, and various other changes. Nothing really appears too different compared to what is available from the upstream Linux kernel code, albeit now ported to Oracle's Linux kernel code-base.

UEK R4 Update 6 remains ABI compatible with earlier Oracle R4 kernel releases. More details on this Oracle Linux kernel update via the Oracle blog