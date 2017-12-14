Oracle Pushes Out Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R4U6
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 14 December 2017 at 12:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
Oracle has announced the release of their Linux Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6.

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6 kernel is intended for pairing with their RHEL-based Oracle Linux distribution. Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6 is derived from the upstream Linux 4.1.12 kernel.

Among the changes Oracle has patched into their "Unbreakable Enteprise Kernel" are disabling automatic NUMA load-balancing by default, enabling deferred compaction of Transparent Hugepages, adding the AMD Cryptographic Coprocessor "CCP" driver, adding Jitter entropy RNG support, D/Trace I/O provider support for NFS, and various other changes. Nothing really appears too different compared to what is available from the upstream Linux kernel code, albeit now ported to Oracle's Linux kernel code-base.


UEK R4 Update 6 remains ABI compatible with earlier Oracle R4 kernel releases. More details on this Oracle Linux kernel update via the Oracle blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
VirtualBox DDX Released As xf86-video-vboxvideo 1.0
Following RHEL, Oracle Linux 7 Brought To ARM
Longtime GNOME Contributor & Oracle Principal UX Designer Leaves The Company
Oracle Releases VM VirtualBox 5.2
SPARC M8 Processors Launched
Oracle Now Supports Btrfs RAID5/6 On Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support