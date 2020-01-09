Oracle has released a developer preview of their forthcoming Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 to Oracle Linux users, the company's spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. With Oracle UEK 6, Linux 5.4 serves as the new base.
The current UEK Release 5 series has been tracking the aging Linux 4.14 LTS series with Oracle Linux 7. Meanwhile the new Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 series will be tracking Linux 5.4 upstream.
The brief UEK 6 Release Developer Preview announcement can be read on the Oracle Linux Blog though as of yet no extensive information on their changes with UEK Release 6 beyond updating against Linux 5.4 upstream. Though the shift from Linux 4.14 to Linux 5.4 alone is a huge improvement with many new features over this period.
The UEK 6 Developer Preview is available for both Oracle Linux 7 and Oracle Linux 8 deployments.
