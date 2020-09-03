Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel "R5U4"
3 September 2020
While Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 is the latest and greatest series for Oracle's kernel spin derived from upstream Linux 5.4 as an alternative on Oracle Linux to their "Red Hat Compatible Kernel", for those still making use of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5, a new update was issued today.

Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 is based on the Linux 4.14 kernel series and with UEK R5 Update 4 is on the Linux 4.14.35 point release. New to this update is process virtual address space reservation support, updating of NFS and OCFS2 file-system code compared to the upstream 4.14 state, expanded Spectre V1 mitigations back-ported from Linux 5.6, and various driver updates. There are also security fixes and other improvements with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 4.

More details on the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 4 via the Oracle Linux blog.
