Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 Running On Linux 4.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 25 February 2018
Oracle's current Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) release is making use of Linux 4.1 that is definitely showing its age... Fortunately, for those using this Oracle spin of the Linux kernel on their RHEL-clone Oracle Linux have UEK Release 5 in the pipe that is transitioning to Linux 4.14 LTS.

Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 (UEK R5) is currently in a preview state and is tracking the Linux 4.14 upstream long-term support kernel. The switch from a Linux 4.1 to 4.14 base is a big deal, especially for better Spectre/Meltdown mitigation and other improvements. With UEK, Oracle continues to add its own "innovations, optimizations and security" additions while catering towards users of Oracle Linux and particularly when running in cloud.

Those interested in previewing UEK R5 with its new Linux 4.14 base can find all of the details via the Oracle blog.
