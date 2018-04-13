Oracle Offers Its Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel On GitHub
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 13 April 2018 at 05:25 AM EDT. 13 Comments
While the source to Oracle's "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" has been available via the company's own servers, now the organization is publishing their source kernel changes to GitHub in a bid to increase the popularity of their patched version of Linux.

Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel remains focused on performance and stability while going along with their RHEL-derived Oracle Linux distribution. They hope now posting their source changes to GitHub will increase the visibility of the UEK and in turn users.

This includes their old UEK2 kernel based on Linux 3.0 up through their latest UEK4 kernel derived from the Linux 4.14 LTS sources. The code can be found via this GitHub repository. Note that the sources are there but on the master branch is just the documentation, you need to switch to the desired branch/UEK-version to see the actual kernel source.

Oracle announced this availability via GitHub on their blog. At least in our tests, the last time we benchmarked UEK there wasn't too much of a difference compared to the latest upstream kernel code.
