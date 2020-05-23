While still on the Solaris 11.4 series and no signs of major advancements beyond it, SRU21 was released this week by Oracle with quite a number of package updates.
Solaris 11.4 SRU21 moves off the decade old CUPS 1.4 series to now using the much newer CUPS 2.3 printing system along with other updated printing packages. Another new upgrade is Solaris 11.4 now shipping network driver support for Mellanox ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-5 devices. There are also new libraries added with 11.4 SRU21 like libdazzle, fribidi, libsass, and more.
Solaris 11.4 SRU21 updates many packages including the likes of Emacs 26.3, OpenSSH 8.1, OpenSSL 1.1.1, PHP 7.4, moving to many GNOME 3.32 and 3.34 series releases, GStreamer 1.16.2, Pango 1.43, UPower 0.99.11, and many other updated desktop packages. A slew of other system packages also were updated due to security issues.
More details on all of the Solaris 11.4 Stable Release Update 21 debut via the Oracle blog.
