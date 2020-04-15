With no sign of Solaris.Next either as Solaris 11.5 or Solaris 12, nor is it really expected to happen following Oracle's actions in recent years from layoffs to dismissing Solaris 12 when it was on their road-map at one point for 2017, Solaris 11.4 continues just being SRU'ed.
Oracle will continue maintaining Solaris 11 for their customers through November 2034 -- and they at least have been doing that well with frequent (monthly) stable release updates. These ongoing Solaris 11.4 SRUs are focused on security fixes and rarely anything resembling new functionality.
Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU20 shipped last night and in addressing security issues has updates to sudo, WireShark, Tomcat, Firefox, PHP, Thunderbird, and OpenJPEG, among other packages.
That's about it but should you be interested in learning more about the security updates in Solaris 11.4 SRU20, there is the Solaris blog post while all of the technical details are behind the usual Oracle account wall.
Solaris 11.4 continues limping along while Oracle does continue to seemingly ramp up their investment in their RHEL-based Oracle Linux and its Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel.
