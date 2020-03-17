It's 2020 - Oracle Adds Meson Build System To Solaris
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 17 March 2020 at 07:04 AM EDT. 4 Comments
ORACLE --
Oracle continues releasing new updates to Solaris 11.4 but there still aren't any public signs of life past v11.4. Out now is Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU19 with one interesting addition.

As usual for Solaris 11.4 SRUs, it's mostly stable version updates for included packages and other package updates stemming from security issues. With Solaris 11.4 SRU19 this means Cython 0.29.14, MySQLClient 1.4.5, Git 2.19.3, Python 3.7.5, PHP 7.3.14, Firefox 68.5 ESR, and other mostly mundane updates.

There are a few new Python packages added to the OS with SRU19, but nothing overly exciting. The main addition for SRU19 is arguably the introduction of a Meson package.

The Meson build system has been around for more than a half-decade and in recent years has seen widespread GNOME adoption, important FreeDesktop.org components like X.Org and Mesa have also begun relying on Meson, and countless other open-source projects moving to it as well. So now finally in 2020, Meson is officially offered by Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU19.

Then again, most corporate users of Solaris aren't using it for bleeding edge software but rather legacy stable software deployments, so the big delay isn't too surprising. With so many upstream projects moving to Meson as their preferred build system, it was inevitable that eventually it would need to be embraced by Solaris. Upstream Meson has supported Solaris/Illumos along side its support for Linux and other Unix-like platforms, Apple macOS, and Windows. The great cross-platform support is one of many selling points for Meson.

More details on Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU19 via the Oracle Solaris blog.
4 Comments
Related News
Oracle Ships Solaris 11.4 SRU18 - Finally Mitigates The SWAPGS Vulnerability
GRUB 2.06 Planning For Release This Year - Possibly With Intel TXT + AMD SKINIT Support
Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 Is Tracking Linux 5.4
Oracle Pushes Out Another Solaris 11.4 Update To End Out 2019
VirtualBox 6.1 Released With Better 3D Support, UI Enhancements
VirtualBox 6.1 Close To Release With 3D Improvements, Nested Hardware Virtualization
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen
New High Quality GPU Compression Codec Going Open-Source In The Coming Days